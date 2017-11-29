Fantasy Football Rankings: Five Must-Start Defenses For Week 13 Of Season

All right, folks. It’s crunch time.
Week 13 is the final week of the regular season in many fantasy football leagues, meaning this is your last chance to earn that coveted spot. So, how can you clinch an all-important win this weekend?
Start by picking a good defense: A whopping 11 D/ST units posted double-digit fantasy points (standard scoring) in Week 12, and that kind of production from an often overlooked source can go a long way toward putting you in the victory column.
With that in mind, here are our top five fantasy defense plays for Week 13.
Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
What happens when a defense that’s recorded a league-high 41 sacks meets an offense that’s allowed a league-high 47 sacks? Well, probably lots of sacks. The Jags are a slam dunk at home against the anemic Colts.
Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
Speaking of slam dunks… The Chargers have forced eight turnovers in their last two games. Cleveland surprisingly held onto the ball in Week 12 and gets Josh Gordon back this Sunday, but don’t expect that to change much. L.A. is a near lock for a double-digit output.
Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
The Titans broke out for eight sacks in Week 12 and gets a great matchup at home versus the Texans, who have committed at least one turnover in every game since Tom Savage took over for Deshaun Watson. Tennessee was owned in just 32 percent of Yahoo! leagues as of Wednesday, too.
Los Angeles Rams (at Arizona Cardinals)
Stock in the Rams’ defense is down after two rough fantasy showings against Minnesota and New Orleans. A bounce-back game is in order, though, as L.A. recorded six sacks the last time it faced Arizona and now gets Blaine Gabbert under center instead of Carson Palmer.
New England Patriots (at Buffalo Bills)
The Patriots might have a tougher time sacking Tyrod Taylor than Matt Moore, but their dominance in Buffalo — one loss since 2003 — and consistent fantasy production — four straight games with 10-plus points — make them a must-start yet again.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images
