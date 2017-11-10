Fantasy Football Week 10 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

There are only a few weeks left in the fantasy football regular season, which means that your lineups can’t have any weak spots as you fight to lock down a playoff spot.
Here are NESN.com’s top five fantasy football starts and sits for Week 10.
STARTS
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
Stafford has topped 300 yards in three consecutive games, and now he’ll face struggling Cleveland Browns. The Browns have given up multiple touchdown passes to six of the eight quarterbacks they’ve faced this year, and have surrendered the ninth most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.
Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
The Jets wide receiver has found paydirt in each of the past three games. His Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes him an appealing start, as the Bucs have allowed 14 touchdown passes and are giving up the third most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants
New York is struggling and appeared to quit on coach Ben McAdoo during its Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But the San Francisco 49ers might help cure the Giants, and Darkwa should be the biggest beneficiary. The Niners are allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this year, and although Darkwa is in a backfield by committee, he is averaging 15 carries and 4.5 yards per rush over his past three games.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers will be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, but Ryan Fitzpatrick still should be able to rack up yards against the Jets’ secondary. Jackson already leads the team in targets and the Jets have allowed 19 touchdown passes this season, meaning Jackson should be in your lineup.
A.J. Derby, TE, Denver Broncos
Denver’s offense has been struggling, but the New England Patriots have allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. If you need a spot start, then Derby could be worth a look.
SITS
Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
Cousins pulled a rabbit out of his hat against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, but he faces a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings’ stout defense. The Vikings haven’t allowed more than one passing touchdown over their last four games, so it might be time to sit Cousins.
Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
With Brett Hundley at the helm, it’s pretty much time to punt on the Packers’ offense. Nelson has only five catches for 48 yards in the two games started by Hundley, meaning he has limited upside.
DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans
Murray is playing with a sore knee and could be limited against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the ninth-fewest points to running backs.
Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills
Benjamin undoubtedly is the Bills’ No. 1 receiver now, but he still is learning the playbook and faces a New Orleans Saints’ secondary that is allowing just 210.5 passing yards per game.
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
Carolina’s offense struggled after trading Benjamin in Week 9, and now Newton faces the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the 13th fewest points to opposing QBs.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
