Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

How has the NFL season already entered Week 10?
It seems like it was just yesterday we were drafting our fantasy football teams with hopes of making a run at the league’s championship. While you might have been satisfied with your team on draft night, a lot has changed since the end of the summer.
A record number of injuries and surprising breakout stars have made this NFL season one of the most unpredictable in history. With that said, your fantasy team probably needs a little tweaking on a week-to-week basis. In hopes of putting your team in the best position to win, it never hurts to take a gander at the waiver wire.
So, which players are worthy of adding entering Week 10? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (24 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
It appears Brissett is coming into his own. The second-year quarterback is expected to be the Colts’ starter for the rest of the season, as Andrew Luck officially has been shut down for the campaign. Brissett delivered another strong performance in Week 9, completing 20 of 30 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns in a tough 20-14 win over the Houston Texans. Most importantly, the 23-year-old only has thrown one interception in his last five games. If you’re in need of a QB, Brissett might be the best waiver-wire option at this point in the season.
Other quarterbacks to target: Josh McCown (NYJ), Blake Bortles (JAX)
Running Back: Damien Williams, Miami Dolphins (33 percent owned)
You probably never would have considered scooping up Williams, but Jay Ajayi’s departure for the Philadelphia Eagles has provided the versatile running back with a massive opportunity. Williams now is expected to be the featured back for the Dolphins, who still are in playoff contention. The fourth-year back can run through the tackles and also is a very capable pass-catcher out of the backfield. He’s definitely worth the add, especially in PPR leagues. His teammate, Kenyan Drake, might also consider a look after seeing more snaps than Williams on Sunday night.
Other running backs to pursue: Orleans Darkwa (NYG), Devante Booker (DEN), J.D. McKissic (SEA)
Wide Receiver: Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (33 percent owned)
Don’t look now, but the Rams have one of the best offenses in the league. L.A.’s offense totally has been transformed from a season ago, as new coach Sean McVay has created a high-flying unit led by Jared Goff. Woods has become one of Goff’s favorite targets, which was on full display Sunday against the New York Giants. Woods hauled in four receptions for 70 yards with two touchdowns in the Rams’ 51-17 blowout win. Pick him up while you still can.
Other wide receivers to target: Terrance Williams (DAL), Robby Anderson (NYJ), Josh Doctson (WAS)
Tight End: Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins (60 percent owned)
One thing fantasy players have learned is you simply can’t count on Jordan Reed. The Redskins tight end is dynamic when healthy, but he’s too often sidelined with injury. Davis is the next man up at tight end for Washington, and the two-time Pro Bowl selection typically delivers when his number is called. Davis came up huge in Washington’s 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, catching six passes for 72 yards. Don’t be scared away by Davis’ age, the 33-year-old still can stuff the stat sheet.
Other tight ends to pursue: Tyler Kroft (CIN)
