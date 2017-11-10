Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

At this point in the fantasy football season, it’s become clear which players are worth keeping and which are best left behind.
Still, unpredictable things can arise in any fantasy season, such as Deshaun Watson’s injury or Martellus Bennett’s return to the New England Patriots.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 10, check out our last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Josh McCown, New York Jets
We know, you don’t want to start anyone on the Jets. But, believe it or not, McCown is worth a look. The 38-year-old signal-caller has managed at least 17 fantasy points in five consecutive games, and faces a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense Sunday that’s been surprisingly week against the pass. Take a chance on McCown, you might be glad you did.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB), Teddy Bridgewater (MIN)
Running back: Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins
Drake is going to lose snaps to backfield-mate Damien Williams, no doubt. But he’s still the No. 1 back in Miami’s offense, and should be the superior fantasy option, even with Williams getting more goal-line duty. In his debut as the feature back against the Oakland Raiders in Week 9, Drake rushed for 69 yards on nine carries and hauled in six catches for 35 yards.
Other running backs to consider: Theo Riddick (DET), Rex Burkhead (NE)
Wide receiver: Marquise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars
Lee doesn’t get as many touchdowns (just one this season) as you’d like in a fantasy wideout, but he’s played well all year. He’s turned up a notch lately, managing at least four catches and 72 yards in each of his last three games. Yes, having Blake Bortles at quarterback in Jacksonville limits any wideout’s potential, but we still think Lee is worth a look.
Other wideouts to check out: Corey Davis (TEN), Josh Gordon (CLE)
Tight end: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
If someone in your league dropped Olsen after he suffered a foot injury at the start of the year, and no one’s picked him up, then make sure you pounce. Now. It might take him a bit to knock the rust off, but with Kelvin Benjamin now out of town, Olsen should get plenty of looks from QB Cam Newton.
Other tight ends to add: C.J. Fiedorowicz (HOU), Charles Clay (BUF)
DROPS
Quarterback: Jameis Winston (TB)
Winston might play again this season, and he might not. Either way, he’s too risky to rely on at this point. It’s a tough call, we know, but it’s time to drop Winston.
Running back: LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia Eagles
With Jay Ajayi now manning the backfield in Philly, it’s time to cut ties with Blount. Sure, the bruising back presents some value as a goal-line vulture, but you can do better.
Wide receiver: Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers
Brett Hundley might be the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, and his poor play in Aaron Rodgers’ absence has had a major impact on Packers wideouts, especially Cobb.
Tight End: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys
We never thought this day would come, but Witten officially is expendable as a fantasy tight end. The future Hall of Famer has just one game this season with double-digit points in standard fantasy leagues.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
