Fantasy Football Week 11 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s time put up or shut up in your fantasy football league.
With the playoffs fast approaching, one wrong roster decision can cost you a high seed in the playoffs or send you to the loser’s bracket altogether.
With that in mind, here are NESN.com’s top five fantasy football starts and sits for Week 10.
STARTS
Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
OK, hear us out: the Giants have been a complete dumpster fire, yes, but if you need a streamer at the QB position, Manning is a great option in Week 11. The Giants face the Kansas City Chiefs who have been downright putrid on defense. The Chiefs rank in the bottom five in points allowed to opposing QBs, as only two of the nine signal-callers they’ve faced have failed to throw a touchdown.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Fitzgerald has put up solid WR1 numbers no matter who the quarterback is, and that should continue Sunday against the Houston Texans. Houston is surrendering the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers, so don’t let the possibility that Blaine Gabbert could start scare you away from Fitzgerald.
Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
Lynch will face a banged-up New England Patriots’ front-seven that has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this year and is allowing an NFL-worst five yards per carry. Lynch could have a productive afternoon in Mexico City.
Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons tight end has found pay dirt in two straight games and now faces a Seattle Seahawks’ defense that has allowed at least 60 points to opposing tight ends in four of their last five games, so Hooper could be a solid spot start.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
Landry has been on fire recently. The Dolphins star wideout has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games and should feast on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary that has allowed 15 passing touchdowns this season and gives up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
SITS
Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Allen appears to have lost his starting role to Alex Collins, and if Danny Woodhead comes off IR then his role as the third-down back could be diminished, too.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Peterson is facing a Texans’ defense that gives up third-fewest fantasy football points to running backs. Houston also should be able to key in on Peterson, as the Cardinals are expected to have their third-string quarterback take the snaps Sunday.
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
While the Seahawks’ defense is banged up they still give up the seventh-fewest points to QBs. Ryan also has been a far cry the MVP signal-caller of 2016, so we don’t expect big numbers from the Boston College product on “Monday Night Football.”
Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills
Benjamin didn’t look up to speed in his first game as a member of the Bills, and now Buffalo is handing the offense over to rookie QB Nathan Peterman. Sit.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
Denver’s offense is a complete mess right now, and that’s unlikely to change by Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals allow the sixth-fewest points to wide receivers and Thomas hasn’t had a 100-yard game since Week 6.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
