Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Don’t look now, but the push for the playoffs in your fantasy football league has begun.
Whether you’re fighting to get into the playoff picture or sitting comfortably atop the league standings, that all can change in a span of a week or two. So, don’t get too complacent or feel like you’re out of it — there’s always room for improvement.
The best way to tinker your team to maximize points? Take a gander at the waiver wire and see if there are any players available to help your squad.
Which players are worthy of adding entering Week 11? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings (16 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The Vikings might be the quietest 7-2 team in the league, and Keenum also has gone under the radar. Minnesota’s QB was terrific Sunday against the Washington Redskins, completing 21 of 29 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns. Yes, Teddy Bridewater is back, but head coach Mike Zimmer might stick with the hot hand for now. If he does, take a look at Keenum despite a tough Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Other quarterbacks to target: Mitchell Trubisky (CHI), Andy Dalton (CIN)
Running Back: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (10 percent owned)
Yes, there’s another Patriots running back that can help your fantasy team. While James White and Dion Lewis have received the bulk of the touches this season, Burkhead has started to see increased action as he’s regained health. The veteran back is a physical runner, but he’s more than capable of catching passes out of the backfield. Burkhead’s versatility was on full display during “Sunday Night Football,” when he thrashed the Denver Broncos’ defense on a 14-yard touchdown catch. With an advantageous Week 11 matchup against a mediocre Oakland Raiders defense, Burkhead is worth the add.
Other running backs to pursue: Theo Riddick (DET), Latavius Murray (MIN), Jamaal Williams (GB)
Wide Receiver: Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars (59 percent owned)
The Jaguars finally are starting to develop a passing game, and Lee has been a key component. In his last two games, Lee has a combined 14 catches for 130 yards with two touchdowns. Look for the fourth-year wideout to continue to put up big numbers, as Jacksonville battles the lowly Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Blake Bortles isn’t exactly known for carving up defenses, but he targets Lee quite a bit on a week-to-week basis.
Other wide receivers to target: Roger Lewis (NYG), Jamison Crowder (WAS), Cooper Kupp (LAR)
Tight End: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers (0 percent owned)
Believe it or not, the Steelers actually have a tight end. Pittsburgh hasn’t seen much production from the position since Heath Miller left town, but McDonald has started to see his workload increase in the team’s offensive attack. He hauled in two receptions for 16 yards with a touchdown Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. McDonald will have a chance to keep it going Thursday night against an average Tennessee Titans defense. Consistent tight ends are tough to come by in fantasy, so if you’re looking for an upgrade, McDonald is at least worth a shot.
Other tight ends to pursue: Martellus Bennett (NE)
