Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Week 11 in the NFL saw a few key fantasy contributors go down to injury, so your team might be looking for a fill-in option as the fantasy playoffs near. Or you might be looking to bench a struggling starter who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Either way, we have your back.
But which players are worthy of picking up entering Week 12? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills (40 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Taylor was benched for rookie Nathan Peterman before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that didn’t last long. Peterman threw five (!) first-half interceptions and gave the reins back to Taylor in the second half. Taylor completed 15 of 25 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in the second half and should be the Bills’ starting QB for the remainder of the regular season. If Buffalo goes back to him, he’s worth an add.
Other quarterbacks to target: Andy Dalton (CIN), Case Keenum (MIN)
Running Back: Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins (33 percent owned)
The rookie running back already was slated to be the Redskins’ lead back following Rob Kelley’s Week 10 injury, but after Chris Thompson suffered a fractured fibula in Washington’s Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, it looks like Perine will see a lot of work going forward. The rookie out of Oklahoma rushed for a career-high 123 yards and a touchdown Sunday, so he should give your backfield some extra scoring potential.
Other running backs to target: Austin Ekeler (LAC), Latavius Murray (MIN)
Wide Receiver: Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (31 percent owned)
Perine’s college teammate, Westbrook, made his NFL debut Sunday, catching three passes for 35 yards. Westbrook was more impressive than the stats would indicate, though, as he had an impressive sideline catch that would have given him close to 60 yards if it wasn’t inexplicably ruled incomplete. Westbrook was an explosive playmaker in college, and he should get a lot of targets from quarterback Blake Bortles.
Other wide receivers to target: Josh Doctson (WAS), Corey Coleman (CLE)
Tight End: O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22 percent owned)
After not being involved in the game plan during Tampa Bay’s Week 10 win over the New York Jets, the rookie tight end saw action early and often Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Alabama product caught three of four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown, and it looks like he’ll be more involved in the Ryan Fitzpatrick-led attack going forward.
Other tight ends to target: Tyler Kroft (CIN), Martellus Bennett (NE)
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP