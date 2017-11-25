Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

The fantasy football playoffs are just around the corner, meaning every decision you make going forward could carry huge consequences.
By now, most players have made it obvious as to whether they’re worth keeping or dropping, but there still are plenty of variables that can come into play, such as injuries and suspensions.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 12, check out our last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills
Forget the fact that he was benched. When he’s on the field, Taylor is a capable fantasy starter. Add in the facts that he’s motivated and has two meetings ahead with the New England Patriots, and Taylor is worth an add.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Case Keenum (MIN), Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
Running back: Devontae Booker, Denver Broncos
Booker has seized control of lead-back duties from C.J. Anderson. During the Broncos game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Booker had more snaps (48), carries (14) and total yards (98) than Anderson. Factor in a soft Week 12 matchup with the Oakland Raiders, and Booker suddenly is a worthy RB2.
Other running backs to consider: J.D. McKissic (SEA), Austin Ekeler (LAC)
Wide receiver: Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins
Stills always is a threat to make a big play, especially when Matt Moore is under center for the Dolphins. The two have connected for six touchdowns, and have two matchups ahead with the Patriots’ soft pass defense. Give Stills a look.
Other wideouts to check out: Corey Coleman (CLE), Mike Wallace (BAL)
Tight end: Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills
With Taylor back as the starting quarterback in Buffalo, Clay is a worthy fantasy backup, if not starter. Not to beat a dead horse, but two future matchups with the Pats also makes Clay a juicy waiver-wire add.
Other tight ends to add: Adam Shaheen (CHI), Julius Thomas (MIA)
DROPS
Quarterback: Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars
People sometimes fall in love with Bortles as a streaming option. But he played poorly against the Cleveland Browns last week, and has a tough matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Drop him.
Running back: James White, New England Patriots
White is a candidate to have a big game in any given week. But Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead clearly clearly have priority in New England’s backfield, meaning White isn’t worthy of a spot on your roster.
Wide receiver: Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
Woods likely will miss at least the next two games with a shoulder injury, and isn’t productive enough to eat up a roster spot on your bench.
Tight End: Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots
He’s doubtful to play Sunday against the Dolphins, and likely will be used sparingly going forward. Bennett’s role with the Pats is too undefined at this point to keep him on your roster.
Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP