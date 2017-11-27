Fantasy Football Week 12 Winners, Losers: Julio Jones, Russell Wilson Among Notable Performers

Week 12 in the NFL saw many exclusive performances from some of the league’s best players.
Stars such as Julio Jones, Russell Wilson and Zach Ertz all ut up huge numbers to lead their teams to victories, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears continue to struggle.
Here’s a look at the fantasy winners and losers through Sunday’s games:
WINNERS
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson eviscerated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The electric quarterback threw for 228 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 24-13 win.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
The Oklahoma product finally got the carries he’d been asking for Sunday and he delivered. The rookie running back ran for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ win over the Cleveland Browns. Mixon also caught three passes for 51 yards.
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Jones exploded Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star wide receiver caught 12 passes for 253 (!) yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard bomb from fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.
Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Ertz continues to be a dynamic part of the Eagles’ offense. The Stanford product grabbed 10 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia’s 31-3 destruction of the Chicago Bears.
Philadelphia Eagles, Defense
As noted above, the Eagles hammered the hapless Bears and their defense was a big part of that. Philadelphia allowed 153 yards and three points while picking off Mitchell Trubisky twice.
LOSERS
Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee got a huge win over the Indianapolis Colts, but its star quarterback struggled. Mariota threw for just 184 yards and one touchdown and was picked off twice. But he did have what might have been the most impressive throw of the NFL season.
Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
After two straight dominant games, Ingram was shut down by the Los Angeles Rams’ hard-nosed defense. The talented back rushed for only 31 yards on 11 carries in the Saints’ 26-20 loss.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
Denver continues to struggle on offense, as QB Paxton Lynch struggled against the Oakland Raiders before leaving the game. As a result, Thomas was held to 18 yards receiving in the Broncos’ seventh consecutive loss.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have gotten away from running the ball, and that has allowed defenses to focus in on Kelce. The star tight end managed just 39 yards in Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Chicago Bears, Defense
Chicago became the latest victim of the Eagles’ electric offense. The Bears gave up 25 points but were able to force three fumbles to salvage what was a horrible day.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
