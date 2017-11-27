Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner.
It’s been a wild NFL season thus far, as injuries to superstar players, newcomers making noise and underperforming household names have made it an unpredictable campaign.
You probably have a pretty firm grasp on your roster at this point, and there are no more bye weeks, but that doesn’t mean you should totally disregard the waiver wire. Even at this stage in the season, there are a number of players available who can help you reach the postseason and potentially make a run at your league’s title.
So, which players are worthy of picking up entering Week 13? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (9 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Garoppolo finally made his 49ers debut Sunday, albeit a very brief one. The former New England Patriots QB was called into action after starter C.J. Beathard went down with a lower-body injury with just over a minute left in San Francisco’s Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy G made the most of his opportunity, completing both of his pass attempts, including a 10-yard touchdown pass. There’s still no word if Garoppolo will start in Week 13, but he’s worth the add just in case. San Francisco will take on the lowly Chicago Bears, who impose a favorable matchup for opposing offenses.
Other quarterbacks to target: Case Keenum (MIN), Brett Hundley (GB)
Running Back: Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (58 percent owned)
The Packers’ backfield has been a roller coaster this season, as the team has cycled through a number of backs as a result of injuries. Williams got his shot after Aaron Jones was forced out of action, and the rookie out of BYU has made the most of his opportunity. Williams had his breakout game in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 66 yards with a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught four passes for 69 yards with a score. As Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley continues to go through growing pains as a passer, Williams should heavily be featured in the Packers’ offensive attack.
Other quarterbacks to pursue: Rex Burkhead (NE), Rod Smith (DAL), Kenyan Drake (MIA)
Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (58 percent owned)
Todd Gurley is a beast, but the Rams’ passing attack has been pretty darn impressive this season as well. Quarterback Jared Goff has taken a major step up in his second season, thanks in large part to his multitude of weapons. Kupp has been a pleasant surprise for the Rams this season, and his role is expected to increase with Robert Woods sidelined with injury. The 24-year-old hauled in eight catches for 116 yards in L.A.’s 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. Kupp has become a viable slot threat, and he should see a fair number of targets the remainder of the season.
Other wide receivers to target: Martavis Bryant (PIT), Tyrell Williams (LAC), Albert Wilson (KC)
Tight End: Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals (2 percent owned)
Seals-Jones has been a force to reckon with the past two weeks. The rookie tight end had his breakout game in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, catching three passes for 54 yards with two touchdowns. He followed that up with four catches for 72 yards with a touchdown against a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense Sunday. Larry Fitzgerald is the go-to guy in Arizona, but Seals-Jones clearly is becoming a popular target in the offense.
Other tight ends to pursue: Julius Thomas (MIA)
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP