Fantasy Football Week 9 Winners, Losers: Jared Goff, Alvin Kamara Among Notable Performers

Some of the NFL’s high-flying offenses took their bye in Week 9, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a lot of points put up Sunday. Two teams eclipsed the 50-point mark, while a host of other teams had huge games from offensive stars.
On the flip side, some normally prolific fantasy studs put up staggeringly atrocious numbers, and yes, we are talking about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ entire offense.
Here are some fantasy football winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 9 games.
WINNERS
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Goff and the Rams’ offense torched the New York Giants on Sunday at the Meadowlands. The second-year signal caller threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in LA’s 51-17 win.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Kamara tortured the Buccaneers on Sunday. The rookie running back rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown while adding 84 yards and a score through the air in the Saints’ 30-10 win.
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle’s offense was stuck in the mud for much of Sunday’s loss to the Washington Redskins, but Baldwin still was able to put up great fantasy numbers. The Stanford product hauled in seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as he continues to be Russell Wilson’s top target.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
The star tight end continues to produce week in and week out for the AFC West-leading Chiefs. Despite Kansas City suffering its third loss in four games, Kelce snagged seven balls for 73 yards and a score against the Dallas Cowboys.
Arizona Cardinals, Defense
The Cardinals’ stout defense bottled up the San Francisco 49ers’ putrid offense Sunday. Arizona allowed 10 points while forcing two turnovers against QB C.J. Beathard and 0-9 49ers.
LOSERS
Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
Washington got a last-second win over the Seahawks, but Cousins was stymied by Seattle’s defense. The dangerous quarterback threw for just 247 yards and failed to find the end zone in what surely was a disappointment for fantasy owners.
Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay is a complete mess, as was evidenced by a brutal showing against the Saints on Sunday. Martin, who normally is the No. 1 option in the backfield, rushed just eight times for seven yards and was out-touched by Peyton Barber, who had 11 carries for 34 yards.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans only had one catch for 13 yards and added a brutal cheap shot to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, as a brawl broke out due to Jameis Winston’s idiotic antics.
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
The veteran tight end was invisible in the Cowboys’ win over the Chiefs on Sunday. Witten caught just one pass for five yards, as QB Dak Prescott opted to stretch the field with Terrance Williams and Dez Bryant rather than dump it down to No. 82.
Denver Broncos, Defense
The so-called No. 1 defense in the NFL was hammered by the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Denver forced two turnovers, but gave up 51 points and 419 yards as the Broncos fell to 3-5.
Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images
