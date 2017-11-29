Fenway Park To Host 135th Edition Of Harvard-Yale ‘The Game’ In 2018

Fenway Park will provide a unique twist to a timeless rivalry next fall.
The home of the Boston Red Sox will play host to the 135th installment of “The Game” — Harvard football’s annual matchup with rival Yale — on Nov. 17, 2018, the Red Sox announced Wednesday.
The showdown will mark the first time since 1894 that Harvard-Yale will be played at a venue other than the Yale Bowl, Harvard Stadium or Soldier’s Field (Harvard’s home stadium prior to 1903).
As you might expect, both the setting and the matchup are steeped in history: Fenway Park is the oldest operating ballpark in Major League Baseball, while Harvard-Yale, which began in 1875, is the second-oldest rivalry in college football behind Yale and Princeton.
“The Game” also will be the second Ivy League matchup at Fenway in as many years, as Dartmouth topped Brown on Nov. 10 of this year in the opener of the ballpark’s now-annual Gridiron Series.
“It’s an honor to host one of the most prestigious rivalries in American collegiate athletics,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said of Harvard-Yale. “This is one of the most anticipated sporting event in the Northeast, and I know everyone at Fenway Park and Fenway Sports Management will work tirelessly to make the 135th edition of ‘The Game’ a memorable experience for the players, the coaches, and the alumni. I can think of no place more fitting to host this historic game.”
Kickoff time and ticket information for the iconic matchup have yet to be announced.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
