Fernando Alonso Fitted For Toyota LMP1 Seat Ahead Of WEC Rookie Test

Fernando Alonso seems to be seriously considering contesting the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018.

Alonso was spotted visiting the Toyota Motorsport Gmbh factory in Cologne, Germany, on Monday for a Le Mans Prototype 1 seat fitting, sparking rumors that the two-time Formula One world champion could drive for the Japanese manufacturer in the 24-hour race, according to dailysportscar.com. The Spaniard’s ultimate goal is to win the triple crown and, having re-signed with McLaren, he will be allowed to do that while still actively competing in F1.

McLaren executive director Zak Brown’s IMSA team, United Autosport, already has secured Alonso for the Rolex 24 at Daytona to help him prepare for Le Mans. Alonso’s reported LMP1 seat fitting has many speculating that he could participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s final rookie test Nov. 19 in Bahrain as a try out.

Despite the fact that Toyota’s team boss has expressed interest in Alonso, the organization told dailysportscar.com on Tuesday “we have no comment on this speculation.”

With Porsche exiting the WEC after 2017, the future of the LMP1 class currently is uncertain. As it stands, Toyota would be the sole manufacturer, and though it’s said it would like to remain in the series, the automaker won’t make its decision until the WEC announces its new regulations.

Thumbnail photo via Honda Racing