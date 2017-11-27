Floyd Mayweather Jr. Reportedly Considering Returning For Another Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s boxing career might not be over after all.

Mayweather has been telling people close to him that he’s considering coming back for another fight, according to TMZ. The 40-year-old last fought Conor McGregor back in August, but he’s reportedly been training like a maniac in the gym and even posted a video to Instagram recently showing him in action.

TMZ added in an article published Monday that there’s been no official movement with regards to Mayweather ending his retirement, and the undefeated boxer said several times leading up to and after defeating McGregor that the much-anticipated showdown would be his last. But people close to Mayweather told TMZ he’s still in fighting shape and has kicked around the idea of coming back for a 51st career fight.

Of course, it’s fair to wonder who Mayweather would fight if he indeed put his undefeated record on the line at least one more time. A rematch with McGregor seems like one possibility, as The Notorious has said he’s confident he could defeat Mayweather if the two squared off again.

For what it’s worth, Stephen Espinoza, executive vice president and general manager of Showtime Sports, recently told TMZ he doubts a rematch will happen because Mayweather seems happy in retirement and UFC would like for McGregor to return to the mixed martial arts promotion.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images