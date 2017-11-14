Formula E Races On Narrow Street Circuits Produce Spectacular Saves

Electric powertrain technology isn’t the only thing that sets Formula E apart from other FIA-sanctioned championships.

FE races, to promote EVs in major cities, are held on temporary street circuits, which often are narrow, bumpy and have significantly less grip than purpose-built tracks. Those tricky conditions, combined with the all-electric racers’ instant torque delivery, result in some spectacular highlights.

To be competitive in FE, drivers often have to rely more on instinct than pre-race preparation, as the uneven road surfaces sometimes cause cars to snap sideways — as actor Chris Hemsworth learned in New York — especially under braking. With FE set to enter its fourth season, the series posted a Facebook video Monday, celebrating its pilots’ enviable car control.

Although the short highlight reel featured lots of opposite lock and wheel spin, it didn’t solely include clips of power slides.

One of the more impressive shots in the video was at the 10-second mark, when Andretti Autosport driver Robin Frijns’ car was shown crabbing down the straight in the Putrajaya ePrix. Frijns had hit the wall while trying to overtake Loic Duval, damaging his suspension and leaving his car six-seconds off the pace, yet he still nursed it home to hang onto a third-place finish.