FuboTV To Launch NESN, Expands Base Lineup Of Regional Sports Networks

NEW YORK/BOSTON — fuboTV today announced a multi-year agreement with NESN (New England Sports Network), the exclusive regional home of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. fuboTV will launch NESN in the coming days to subscribers of “Fubo Premier” — its base package of 65-plus live streaming TV channels.

NESN, which is one of the most popular regional sports networks (RSNs) in the country, will soon be part of Fubo Premier throughout NESN’s footprint, which includes Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County), Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. In addition to approximately 150 Red Sox games and over 70 Bruins games each year, fuboTV subscribers will get access to live regional college sports, including ACC football and basketball, college hockey with Hockey East action and the annual Beanpot Tournament, along with up to eight hours per day of sports news coverage for New England sports fans.

Following the NESN launch, Fubo Premier will be available to new subscribers in the above markets at $19.99 for the first two months, and $44.99 thereafter. Subscribers will have the ability to watch NESN live and record games on fuboTV’s cloud-based DVR. Subscribers can also utilize fuboTV’s Lookback feature to watch recently-aired NESN programming. Coming soon, at no additional charge, fans will be able to use their fuboTV login and password to access NESN programming via the NESNgo website and apps, and will be able to access NESN content via video-on-demand (VOD).

“As sports fans demand flexibility in how and where they can follow their favorite teams, NESN is excited to partner with new distributors that will broadly make our networks available,” said NESN CEO Sean McGrail. “We look forward to this relationship with fuboTV, whose innovative platform will prominently feature the Red Sox, Bruins, and all of our sports programming.”

“NESN is one of the country’s top-rated regional sports networks, featuring two of sports’ most iconic and storied teams, the Red Sox and Bruins,” said fuboTV CFO Joel Armijo. “We could not be more excited to be one of the first OTT providers to bring this must-watch content to New England sports fans.”

“Red Sox fans that want the most sports for the least money will now be able to watch 150 games a year on fuboTV, and Bruins fans can now catch every minute of every game, at home or on the go, on their favorite device,” added Ben Grad, fuboTV head of North American content strategy & acquisition. “From Boston to Burlington, Vermont and from Presque Isle, Maine, to the Hartford market, fans can now watch the best of New England sports on our impressive sports package.”

More information on fuboTV, including a channel line-up — featuring local stations, national and international networks, and 80 percent of the country’s RSNs — and pricing options, is available at fubo.tv/welcome/channels. For a list of networks, sorted by sports they carry, see this chart.

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For four consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

fuboTV is a sports-first streaming TV service that brings subscribers over-the-top (OTT) access to the most sports for the least money. This includes a growing line-up of national channels, local broadcasters and regional sports networks (RSNs) that hold rights to the most popular sports in the world. Officially launched in January 2015 as a streaming soccer service, fuboTV has evolved into one of the leading virtual MVPDs in the U.S. Its entry-level Fubo Premier bundle offers more than 65 channels, including up to 37 that carry sports, and brings customers access to popular entertainment, news and information content that complements the core sports offering, including thousands of titles available on-demand. It is available on desktop or mobile web via http://www.fubo.tv; on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick; Android and iOS devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; and through T-Mobile’s Binge On.

The company has raised a total of $75.6 million in funding to date, including a $55 million Series C round that closed in June 2017, led by Northzone, and including 21st Century Fox, Sky and Scripps Networks Interactive. Investors also include DCM Ventures, i2bf, Luminari Capital, LionTree Partners, Univision Communications Inc., Edgar Bronfman, Jr. (former Chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group), Chris Silbermann (founding partner, ICM Partners) and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.