Gambler Reportedly Wins $14M On World Series Picks Via ‘Let It Ride’ Method

Someone out there is striking it rich as the anti-David Ortiz of World Series picks.

A mystery bettor has won $14 million so far during the 2017 World Series, having correctly picked the winner of the first six games of this year’s Fall Classic, according to Las Vegas insider R.J. Bell. The man astonishingly has amassed his World Series fortune by wagering his entire fortune on each game.

We’re not sure how much he bet on Game 1, but his pot escalated to $8 million after Game 5, and his accurate prediction for Game 6 has brought his total to $14 million.

What we know about $8 Million bettor

* Younger than 30

* Eastern European

* Spreading bets across town (tried to bet 2.8M at one Strip book) — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

[$8 Million Bettor cont …]

Only betting history in Vegas = MONSTER bets in UFC. One source tells me he’s also undefeated on those bets! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

One source swears this bettor is just a beard for a mysterious group. Others say pros would NOT bet the bad odds this guy is accepting. — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

The man’s shrewd picks contrast starkly with those of Ortiz, who has been wrong with each of his first six picks in the World Series.

Bell claims the mystery man will wager his entire $14 million pot on Game 7, which will take place Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros with the championship at stake.

Let It Ride bettor wins again. 6 for 6 in WS! Expected to have $14 Million in action tomorrow!! I'll let you know who he's betting ASAP … — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

UPDATE … No confirmation yet on Game 7 bet from famous "Let It Ride" WS bettor. Be careful – I'll tweet immediately as soon as confirmed. — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

We’re not sure how much Mr. “Let It Ride” stands to win with a correct pick in Game 7, but we’re rooting for him anyway.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images