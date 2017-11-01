Gambler Reportedly Wins $14M On World Series Picks Via ‘Let It Ride’ Method

Someone out there is striking it rich as the anti-David Ortiz of World Series picks.
A mystery bettor has won $14 million so far during the 2017 World Series, having correctly picked the winner of the first six games of this year’s Fall Classic, according to Las Vegas insider R.J. Bell. The man astonishingly has amassed his World Series fortune by wagering his entire fortune on each game.
We’re not sure how much he bet on Game 1, but his pot escalated to $8 million after Game 5, and his accurate prediction for Game 6 has brought his total to $14 million.
The man’s shrewd picks contrast starkly with those of Ortiz, who has been wrong with each of his first six picks in the World Series.
Bell claims the mystery man will wager his entire $14 million pot on Game 7, which will take place Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros with the championship at stake.
We’re not sure how much Mr. “Let It Ride” stands to win with a correct pick in Game 7, but we’re rooting for him anyway.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
