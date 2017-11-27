Giants Corner Eli Apple Grilled In Film Session, Nearly Walks Out Twice

Giants corner back Eli Apple isn’t the best at handling criticism.

The Giants have been nothing short of a mess this season, and head coach Ben McAdoo has tried to straighten things out. McAdoo attempted to hold an honest film session Nov. 15, where players and coaches could be candid about the team’s play.

That’s great, unless you’re the one getting eviscerated by your teammates in a film session.

It got so bad, according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz on Saturday, that not once, but twice, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft nearly walked out of the film session.

“Teammates lit into Apple for his lack of effort on these plays and he was so taken aback that on two separate occasions, he threatened to walk out of the team facility,” Schwartz said in the story. “He had a discussion with McAdoo, ultimately decided to stay in the building and participated in practice that afternoon.”

The instances in question were largely issues with a lack of hustling and effort on Apple’s part, who clearly appears to have packed it in for the season.

And while there’s certainly plenty of blame to be doled out for the 2-9 Giants, maybe not everyone was ready for the accountability check.

