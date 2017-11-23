Giants Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Thanksgiving Game Online

The New York Giants don’t have anything to play for on Thanksgiving, but Thursday night’s Week 12 NFL matchup does have importance for the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins lost to the New Orleans Saints in heartbreaking fashion last week, and they need a win to remain in the race for an NFC playoff berth. Washington enters this week with a 4-6 record.

Here’s how to watch Redskins vs. Giants online.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images