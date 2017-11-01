Golfer Takes Golf Club To Groin While Attempting Idiotic Trick Shot

Sometimes people do dumb things.
Exhibit A: Teeing up a golf ball between your legs and having your less-that-talented friend hit it.
What could go wrong? Everything.
The Instagram account, golf_starz, posted a video of this exact scenario Tuesday, and it didn’t end well for the guy acting as the human tee.
Of course, the guy with the horrendous hitch in his swing comes down and hammers his friend right in the … well, you saw.
Friends don’t let friends who are bad at golf hit tee shots off their groin.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP