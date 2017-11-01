Golfer Takes Golf Club To Groin While Attempting Idiotic Trick Shot

Sometimes people do dumb things.

Exhibit A: Teeing up a golf ball between your legs and having your less-that-talented friend hit it.

What could go wrong? Everything.

The Instagram account, golf_starz, posted a video of this exact scenario Tuesday, and it didn’t end well for the guy acting as the human tee.

Say goodbye to having kids… 🏌️‍♂️🍒😲 #HeGone #GolfStarz A post shared by Golf Starz – The New Wave ™ (@golf_starz) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Of course, the guy with the horrendous hitch in his swing comes down and hammers his friend right in the … well, you saw.

Friends don’t let friends who are bad at golf hit tee shots off their groin.