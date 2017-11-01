Gordon Hayward Sets Record Straight On Possible Return This Season

Gordon Hayward will have to wait until the 2018-19 season for his next opportunity to suit up for the Boston Celtics.

Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle, lower-leg injury in the Celtics’ season-opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17. The star forward since has undergone successful surgery, and there was some hope that he could return to the court at some point this season.

Unfortunately for the C’s, they will be without Hayward for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign. In a blog post published Tuesday, the 2017 All-Star made it clear the injury will keep him out of action until next season.

“The Celtics organization has been over the top in every aspect,” Hayward writes. “They know I will not be back on the court at all this season, but they have been making sure I have every resource I need, and are making me feel like I am part of the team. The entire Celtics family is filled with so many incredibly caring people.

“I honestly can’t say enough about everyone’s kindness.”

The Celtics have fared quite well in Hayward’s absence thus far, which brings great promise for the future for when No. 20 eventually rejoins the team.

