Group of Giants Fans Have Perfect Response To Eli Manning’s Benching

Nothing is truly official until it gets slapped on a billboard for all the world to see.

And uninhibited rage over the benching of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has now made it’s way onto a billboard.

Manning was told Tuesday he would be benched in favor of backup Geno Smith for Sunday’s game and the remainder of the season. Manning has started the past 210 games for the Giants, leading them to a pair of Super Bowl victories along the way, so it’s little surprise the decision didn’t exactly go over swimmingly.

As a result, a group of anonymous — and certainly unhappy — Giants fans reportedly purchased ad space on a trio of electronic billboards near MetLife Stadium, according to the New York Post.

Here’s what the message said:

Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/vB6qyCLgEA — Meet Me @ L7 Tailgate (@RobbyJerzee) November 29, 2017

It looks as though time has not helped the healing process in New York. Well, at least not yet.

