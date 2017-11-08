Here’s A Quick Argument For Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

No one beats the “LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan” drum louder and more often than Nick Wright of FS1’s “First Things First.”

In fact, he has argued the point so frequently in recent months that it seemingly rolls off his tongue.

Wright again dived into the topic Wednesday, one day after James matched Jordan’s total games played (1,072), and it took him just over a minute to rattle off a whole list of reasons why he believes the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is a better basketball player than MJ.

LeBron is better than Jordan. @getnickwright settles the argument in 79 seconds pic.twitter.com/Ud5MtfSbQS — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 8, 2017

Of course, Wright opened his argument by explaining what exactly he meant by “better,” as he has long received feedback from frustrated fans comparing Jordan’s six rings to James’ three NBA championships. From there, it was as if Wright could present James’ résumé in his sleep.

Maybe someday — if, say, James wins a few more championships — we’ll be able to definitively assess who’s better. But until then, the debate will rage on. And Wright will continue to hammer away.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images