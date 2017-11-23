Here’s How David Pastrnak Made Patrice Bergeron’s Goal Vs. Devils Possible

David Pastrnak is more than just a goal scorer.

During the first period of the Boston Bruins’ game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Pastrnak showed off his explosive abilities when he assisted Patrice Bergeron’s goal, which gave the B’s an early 2-0 lead. But Pastrnak didn’t just showcase great skill with the stick, as it was a subtle maneuver with his left knee that really made the play possible.

