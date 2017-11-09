Here’s What Jalen Ramsey Said That Set A.J. Green Off In Bengals-Jags Fight

A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey had a disagreement Sunday, to put it mildly.

And while we’ve heard from the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver about why he shockingly choke-slammed the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback in the middle of their Week 9 matchup, we had yet to hear Ramsey’s full side of the story — until Wednesday.

Ramsey cleared the air about his on-field beef with Green, insisting he didn’t say anything personal to the All-Pro wideout or mention his kids or family. He dished out pretty much every other insult he could think of, though.

“I told him almost every play that he was weak, that he was soft,” Ramsey said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. “Them are straight facts. He just can’t handle the truth. It’s facts. I told him his time was almost up. I told him that it was easy, which it was. He had one catch for 6 yards. I was just out there spitting facts to him. He got mad.”

In short, the Jaguars cornerback was trying to get under Green’s skin, and it worked: After Ramsey shoved Green in the second quarter, Green went ballistic, sparking a scuffle that got both players ejected.

“Some people are mentally strong. He wasn’t during that game,” Ramsey added of Green. “He wasn’t mentally strong. I’ve talked to a few of his teammates afterwards, a couple guys I know, and they had told me, they were like, once A.J. started talking back we knew you had him because he don’t ever talk.”

Green is very reserved by star receivers’ standards, but apparently he still can be goaded. We’re sure his team’s performance isn’t helping, though: The Bengals mustered just 148 yards of total offense Sunday in a 23-7 loss that dropped them to 3-5.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports Images