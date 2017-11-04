Here’s Who Paul Pierce Believes LeBron James Should Sign With Next Summer

The NBA season just started, but many basketball fans already have their eyes set on next summer.

That’s because we soon could be in store for the latest LeBron James sweepstakes, as the Cleveland Cavaliers star is eligible to become a free agent after the 2017-18 campaign.

While it’s been speculated that James could take his talents to Los Angeles, one of his former on-court rivals believes the three-time NBA champion should stay in the Eastern Conference. In an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Friday, Paul Pierce gave his two cents on where he believes King James’ next home should be.

“There is one Eastern Conference team where I think he is the best fit,” Pierce said, as transcribed by UPROXX. “I believe it’s the Washington Wizards. I mean, you have a young backcourt still. Guys where LeBron doesn’t have to carry the load every night. You know, you have a young small forward in Otto Porter. You can play LeBron at the 4. Can you imagine Bradley Beal, John Wall, LeBron James, Otto Porter, and (Marcin) Gortat? That team would definitely win the East. That team has experience, it has youth, it has everything you want. Hey, who knows?”

Pierce makes a strong point. Although the Lakers have been a rumored destination for James, their core still is very young, and James most likely would want to join a legitimate championship contender at this stage in his career. Even if the Purple and Gold add Paul George in free agency this summer, the team still would be a ways away from competing for a title.

James won’t have a shortage of options, and there’s a chance he just to decides to re-up with Cleveland. Either way, all eyes will be on LeBron this summer, even more than usual.

