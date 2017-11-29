Here’s Why Chris Mannix Believes Celtics Will ‘Gobble Up’ Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their ninth straight game Tuesday when they trounced the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.

Despite a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign, the Cavs’ roster appears to be meshing, and they still are awaiting the return of Isaiah Thomas.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three games after having their 16-game winning streak snapped. Boston still has the best record in the Eastern Conference, but Cleveland has crept up to third during their winning streak.

While the Cavaliers’ defense has improved during this stretch, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix believes it will be their undoing against the Celtics should the two meet in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mannix appeared on FS1’s “First Things First” on Wednesday, and claimed the C’s would “gobble up” the Cavs.

“Look the Cavaliers, they are hot right now, it’s fine, whatever,” Mannix said. “But this is not the same Cavaliers team of years past, right? Their second best player from last year is wearing green right now. Kyrie Irving is a Celtic, and they are still brutally bad defensively. They are getting a little bit better. They are 24th right now in defensive efficiency. But they are bad defensively and they aren’t going to get much better.

“Isaiah Thomas coming back is going to make that offense better, Nick. But it’s not going to make the defense any better. Dwayne Wade is not going to get better. I’m not convinced Derrick Rose is coming back — Yeah, I know. I don’t know that that matters all that much.

“Boston is, right now, I think, still the best defensive team in basketball. And that’s not going to change. They are the most versatile defensive team in the league right now. They switch everything, and they are going to gobble the Cavs up. I know that it’s hard to beat LeBron in four straight, but this has the feeling of LeBron early Cavs years, where he’s not surrounded by the type of talent that he needs to get past a successful team like Boston.”

Cleveland is allowing 101 points per game during its winning streak, which is down from the 114 points the Cavs were allowing during their 5-7 start.

The Celtics and Cavaliers will meet again Jan. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images