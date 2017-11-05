Here’s Why Leonard Fournette Won’t Play For Jaguars Vs. Bengals, Per Report

Leonard Fournette will miss his second consecutive game Sunday, but this time, his absence has nothing to do with an injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday morning their star rookie running back is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals because he violated team rules.

Statement from Head Coach Doug Marrone: https://t.co/namnBVjBXd — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) November 5, 2017

The move came as a total shock to many, as Fournette by far is the team’s leading rusher and a candidate for Rookie of the Year. So, what did the LSU product do to run afoul of the club? Well…

Amongst the reasons Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is out today is that he missed the team photo earlier this week, sources confirmed to ESPN. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2017

That’s right: Fournette reportedly skipped Jacksonville’s team photo, which apparently was reason enough for the club to suspend him. As NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports, punishing the 22-year-old running back could be head coach Doug Marrone’s way of setting the tone on a talented but still inexperienced team.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is OUT — stunner. He broke a team rule and is inactive. Coach Doug Marrone establishing a culture — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2017

The Jaguars’ decision puts them behind the eight ball Sunday, though, as Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon will be called upon to handle the rushing duties against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field, where Jacksonville has yet to win this season.

UPDATE (12:20 p.m. ET): The Jags’ team photo wasn’t the only thing Fournette missed this week, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette was inactive vs. the #Bengals because he missed some appointments, including a workout and treatment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2017

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer also suggested there could be “more to” Fournette’s benching.

Sources tell me Fournette missed treatment, workout and team photo this week, hence his benching, tho there's more to it — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 5, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images