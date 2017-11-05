Here’s Why Leonard Fournette Won’t Play For Jaguars Vs. Bengals, Per Report

Leonard Fournette will miss his second consecutive game Sunday, but this time, his absence has nothing to do with an injury.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday morning their star rookie running back is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals because he violated team rules.
The move came as a total shock to many, as Fournette by far is the team’s leading rusher and a candidate for Rookie of the Year. So, what did the LSU product do to run afoul of the club? Well…
That’s right: Fournette reportedly skipped Jacksonville’s team photo, which apparently was reason enough for the club to suspend him. As NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports, punishing the 22-year-old running back could be head coach Doug Marrone’s way of setting the tone on a talented but still inexperienced team.
The Jaguars’ decision puts them behind the eight ball Sunday, though, as Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon will be called upon to handle the rushing duties against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field, where Jacksonville has yet to win this season.
UPDATE (12:20 p.m. ET): The Jags’ team photo wasn’t the only thing Fournette missed this week, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer also suggested there could be “more to” Fournette’s benching.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
