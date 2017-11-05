Here’s Your First Look At Ex-Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo In Full 49ers Uniform

Jimmy Garoppolo mostly served as Tom Brady’s clipboard holder during his three-plus years with the New England Patriots.

Still, seeing him on the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday had to feel strange for Pats fan.

Garoppolo, who the 49ers acquired from the Patriots a day before the NFL trade deadline, likely won’t suit up until after San Fran’s Week 11 bye — if it all. But the 26-year-old was on the field for warmups ahead of the 49ers’ Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Watch San Fran’s new quarterback warm up in a full 49ers uniform in the tweet below:

There's the future centerpiece: Jimmy Garoppolo is in a full 49ers uniform for the first time pic.twitter.com/5tUtNOBuF6 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 5, 2017

Weird.

It has to be a shock for Garoppolo to go from watching the Patriots and Tom Brady to baring witness to QB C.J. Beathard (who?) and the 49ers, who are 0-8 on the season.

But hey, Garoppolo is thrilled with the opportunity, so don’t feel bad for him.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images