High School

High School Wrestling Referee Makes Insane Maneuver To Watch Pin

by on Fri, Nov 17, 2017 at 7:26PM
1,936

It’s not often the referee outworks the athlete, but we may have seen that in a high school wrestling match.

The referee, after sliding about on the mat disappears from the camera for a few seconds. But when he returns to watch a pin attempt, he does so in such a way that watching it 100 times doesn’t seem to be enough to understand what exactly is happening.

There are few things more admirable in this world than when a referee is willing to defy physics — and all logic, really — to make sure they are getting a call correct.

