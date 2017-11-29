Eli Manning’s Father, Archie, Vows Son Will ‘Handle’ Giants Benching

Archie Manning has no doubts about his youngest son’s ability to cope with a football setback.

The father of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning revealed the emotions he felt Tuesday upon hearing the team has benched his son after seven-plus years and 210 consecutive starts. The Giants’ decision shocked many and angered others, but Archie Manning focused on his son’s mindset, instead of the raging debate.

“I’m proud of Eli,” Archie Manning told The Clarion-Ledger’s Tyler Cleveland. “They were going to keep starting him for the (consecutive games) record, and that just wasn’t a good taste to him, but he’s fine. It’s like he told me, he said ‘I’ll handle it. I don’t like it, but I’ll handle it.'”

Giants coach Ben McAdoo announced Tuesday backup Geno Smith would start Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Oakland Raiders. McAdoo also indicated he wants to see the team’s third-string quarterback, rookie Davis Webb, in action, too.

Eli Manning became emotional Tuesday when discussing his benching with reporters, but Archie Manning vows he’ll overcome the initial shock and remain as professional as ever.

“Eli’s a big boy, he’s played a lot,” Archie Manning said. “He’s a very tough guy, and I’m very confident he’ll handle it.”

Spoken like a true proud father.

