How Michael Crabtree Reportedly Tried To Stop Aqib Talib From Snatching Chain

Michael Crabtree’s best attempts at protecting his neck ultimately were in vain.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Monday night on Twitter how the Oakland Raiders wide receiver tried to stop Denver Broncos cornerback Aquib Talib from snatching his chain during the teams’ Week 12 meeting the previous day.

Raiders’ WR Michael Crabtree taped his chain to himself before Sunday’s game, knowing he was facing the chain-snatching Broncos CB Aqib Talib. And Talib still got it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2017

Talib’s latest snatching of Crabtree’s chain came early in the first quarter and led to a mass brawl, ejections and subsequent two-game suspensions of both players.

Does anyone else recognize the irony in the fact Crabtree had enough foresight to tape his chain to himself but still couldn’t keep his cool during that fateful and predictable moment in the NFL season?

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images