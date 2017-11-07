Is Andrew Luck’s Injury ‘Inside His Head?’ Colts’ Jim Irsay Reportedly Believes It Is

Is Andrew Luck holding back his own return to the NFL field.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay recently suggested Luck’s mentality might be blocking his return from shoulder surgery, former Colts head coach Tony Dungy told the “Dan Patrick Show” on Monday, according to WTHR’s Bob Kravitz. Dungy reportedly told Patrick off-air Irsay believes Luck’s ongoing injury problems are more physical than mental.

“I don’t know what’s going on there,” Dungy said, per Kravitz. “Jim Irsay made a comment about six weeks ago, ‘It’s inside his head now.'”

“Wait, it’s inside Luck’s head?,” Patrick asked.

“Yeah, (Irsay) said that when I was out (in Indianapolis) for Peyton’s (Manning’s) ceremony (Oct. 7),” Dungy replied.

“Wow,” Patrick said. “I really wonder if Luck’s future is in Indianapolis. I really do.”

The Colts recently placed Luck, their 28-year-old franchise quarterback, on season-ending injured reserve, and some speculate the injury could curtail his career. The development shocked Dungy, who insists the Colts had planned on Luck playing most, if not all, of the season.

“They obviously believed it because they did nothing to prepare for him not being there.”

The Colts acquired New England Patriots third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett via trade just before their season opener but they’ve struggled, going 2-6 so far this season.

Irsay’s recent suggestion about Luck’s mindset wasn’t his first. Irsay alluded to Luck’s mentality twice during the preseason, leading Kravitz, Patrick and others to wonder whether the Colts will look to part ways with Luck in the not-too-distant future.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images