Is LeBron James Saying He Misses Kyrie Irving In Cryptic Instagram Post?

Kyrie Irving probably isn’t regretting his decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving has shined early in his first season with the Boston Celtics, helping lead the team to an NBA-best 9-2 record. The star point guard had his best game as a Celtic on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 35 points in Boston’s 110-107 victory.

Not long after Boston notched its ninth straight win, LeBron James took to Instagram to share his mood, which was best described simply as a clenched fist.

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

James’ unpleasant mood very well could be a result of his own team’s struggles, as the 4-6 Cavs have looked underwhelming through their first 10 games of the season. While any team with James eventually will power through, it’s safe to say Cleveland’s struggles wouldn’t be as severe if Irving still was in town.

And while Irving left for the Cavaliers’ biggest Eastern Conference rival, it appears James still is keeping tabs on his old teammate, as he liked a House of Highlights Instagram video of Irving dazzling against the Hawks.

1) lebron likes kyrie highlight on HOH

2) lebron posts Arthur fist after kyrie drops 35 in win pic.twitter.com/u8cVqpJRcO — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) November 7, 2017

It seems like it was just yesterday that James and the Cavs were rejoicing after Irving buried the game-winning shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. But as the old saying goes, life comes at you fast, and James must figure out a way to lead Cleveland to greatness without his former sidekick.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images