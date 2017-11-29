Is Tiger Woods Back? Clips From Hero World Challenge Have Golf Fans Hyped

Is it time to take Tiger Woods’ comeback seriously?
It’s probably wise to remain cautiously optimistic, but the highlights emerging from Woods’ practice session in Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday are giving fans reason to throw caution to the wind.
Woods, who hasn’t appeared in a PGA tournament since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February with back issues, is in Nassau for this week’s Hero World Challenge, a tournament he hosts every year. Check out this great-looking drive and club-twirl from Woods:
He certainly looks confident.
And here’s the 14-time major champion draining a 20-foot putt for eagle:
Look out, Jack Nicklaus, your record might not be safe after all.
A successful return to the green would be quite a positive development in what’s been a rough year for Woods. In addition to the persistent back issues, Woods recently pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge that stemmed from an incident in May when police officers found the golf legend asleep in his vehicle.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
