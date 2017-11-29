Is Tiger Woods Back? Clips From Hero World Challenge Have Golf Fans Hyped

Is it time to take Tiger Woods’ comeback seriously?

It’s probably wise to remain cautiously optimistic, but the highlights emerging from Woods’ practice session in Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday are giving fans reason to throw caution to the wind.

Woods, who hasn’t appeared in a PGA tournament since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February with back issues, is in Nassau for this week’s Hero World Challenge, a tournament he hosts every year. Check out this great-looking drive and club-twirl from Woods:

Tiger Woods. Walking after it. 330+ yards. Perfect. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/0mF0KbhMvw — Charlie Kane (@PGATOURKane) November 29, 2017

He certainly looks confident.

And here’s the 14-time major champion draining a 20-foot putt for eagle:

.@TigerWoods drove the green on the 340-yard 7th hole during his pro-am round on Wednesday. Then he made the 20-foot putt for eagle. pic.twitter.com/P6nBsM9H2g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

Look out, Jack Nicklaus, your record might not be safe after all.

A successful return to the green would be quite a positive development in what’s been a rough year for Woods. In addition to the persistent back issues, Woods recently pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge that stemmed from an incident in May when police officers found the golf legend asleep in his vehicle.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images