Isaiah Thomas, Cavs Troll Everyone With ‘Arthur’ Meme After Win Over Knicks

by on Tue, Nov 14, 2017 at 11:49AM
Maybe LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers really do just enjoy “Arthur.”

The Cavs took care of business Monday night at Madison Square Garden, erasing a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-101. Cleveland now has won three of four games since James’ now-infamous “Arthur meme” Instagram post, a fact that’s not lost on LeBron’s teammates.

How do we know this? Well, because after the game, Isaiah Thomas just so happened to post about “Arthur” — with James’ same caption.

Mood…



Coincidence? Not so much. Here’s teammate Jeff Green’s Instagram post from Monday night:

#Mood✌🏾#JustWannaBeLikeEverybodyElse



And Channing Frye’s:

Mood?….. #idontwannaleaveLJandITout



And Dwyane Wade’s:

#Mood #LJChanningIT



We’re sensing a trend here.

Can confirm: squad MOOD 💯



So, yeah. It appears the Cavs’ “mood” has changed considerably over the past week.

Cleveland still is just 7-7 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, but considering all the heat they’ve taken already this season, we don’t blame them for firing back at the critics a bit.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

