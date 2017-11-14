Isaiah Thomas, Cavs Troll Everyone With ‘Arthur’ Meme After Win Over Knicks

Maybe LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers really do just enjoy “Arthur.”
The Cavs took care of business Monday night at Madison Square Garden, erasing a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-101. Cleveland now has won three of four games since James’ now-infamous “Arthur meme” Instagram post, a fact that’s not lost on LeBron’s teammates.
How do we know this? Well, because after the game, Isaiah Thomas just so happened to post about “Arthur” — with James’ same caption.
Coincidence? Not so much. Here’s teammate Jeff Green’s Instagram post from Monday night:
And Channing Frye’s:
And Dwyane Wade’s:
We’re sensing a trend here.
So, yeah. It appears the Cavs’ “mood” has changed considerably over the past week.
Cleveland still is just 7-7 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, but considering all the heat they’ve taken already this season, we don’t blame them for firing back at the critics a bit.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
