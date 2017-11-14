Isaiah Thomas, Cavs Troll Everyone With ‘Arthur’ Meme After Win Over Knicks

Maybe LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers really do just enjoy “Arthur.”

The Cavs took care of business Monday night at Madison Square Garden, erasing a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-101. Cleveland now has won three of four games since James’ now-infamous “Arthur meme” Instagram post, a fact that’s not lost on LeBron’s teammates.

How do we know this? Well, because after the game, Isaiah Thomas just so happened to post about “Arthur” — with James’ same caption.

Mood… A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

Coincidence? Not so much. Here’s teammate Jeff Green’s Instagram post from Monday night:

#Mood✌🏾#JustWannaBeLikeEverybodyElse A post shared by JG (@unclejg8) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

And Channing Frye’s:

Mood?….. #idontwannaleaveLJandITout A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

And Dwyane Wade’s:

#Mood #LJChanningIT A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

We’re sensing a trend here.

Can confirm: squad MOOD 💯 A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:12am PST

So, yeah. It appears the Cavs’ “mood” has changed considerably over the past week.

Cleveland still is just 7-7 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, but considering all the heat they’ve taken already this season, we don’t blame them for firing back at the critics a bit.

