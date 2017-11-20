Isaiah Thomas Praises How Cavs Have Handled His Hip Injury

As tumultuous as the start of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season was, they never got to a point of desperation with point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Since Thomas was traded to the Cavs from the Boston Celtics as part of the package for Kyrie Irving, his hip injury has impeded him from playing a game to date this season. But despite Cleveland dropping four games straight through late October into November, they never coerced Thomas into trying to play through the injury.

And even if they did, they likely would’ve gotten brushback from Thomas, the guard told Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

“I’m protecting myself, so, even if they wanted me to hurry back, I’m not going to hurry back, just because I’ve got a long career ahead of me and an important summer as well,” Thomas told Vardon. “So, I’ve got to make sure I’m 100 percent healthy before I step out on the floor. But these guys have not rushed me one bit. They’ve taken their time with me and I appreciate that. Because most teams, they want you out there, especially if things aren’t going well.”

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Thomas’ hip, dating back to his introductory press conference with the Cavs, when the team dodged questions regarding his hip.

They may not have to wait much longer, however, as Thomas could return as soon as mid-December. In the meantime, the Cavs won their last four games.

Thumbnail Photo Via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images