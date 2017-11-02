Isaiah Thomas Sends Direct Message To His Haters With Custom Slides

Isaiah Thomas doesn’t mind dealing with his haters, just as long as they abide by the time frame the Cleveland Cavaliers guard has provided.

Thomas frequently takes to Twitter to remind his doubters when hating is allowed. IT will deal with the noise during normal work hours, but on Saturday and Sunday, he wants you to take your comments elsewhere.

Remember!!!!!! Hating Hours: Monday- Friday 9am-5pm CLOSED on weekends! Have a blessed day y’all… Talk soon! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 12, 2017

Thomas is good for a tweet reminder nearly every week, but in case you needed a refresher on his hating hours, check out the new custom slides he showed off on his Instagram story Wednesday.

Isaiah Thomas' tweets about his 'hating hours' have led to a great pair of slides https://t.co/OxhH1OnIbt pic.twitter.com/dzY9uqgvgr — For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 1, 2017

Thomas has yet to play this season due to a back injury, so we imagine he isn’t receiving an overwhelming amount of hate messages. But considering how poor the Cavs have played lately, that might not be a safe bet.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images