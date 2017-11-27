Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Sends Out Vague Tweet Possibly Hinting At Return

Isaiah Thomas, the king of cryptic tweets, is back at it again.

At 11:18 p.m. ET Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard sent out a tweet that may be shedding some light on his rehab process.

Here’s the tweet:

Locked in! It’s almost ⌚️ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 27, 2017

Now to be fair, this could mean a lot of things, but should it be in regards to his return to the court, that certainly is some big news. Thomas has been rehabbing his right hip since he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August, and he has yet to play in a game this year.

In his time off, however, he certainly has made sure not to shy away from the spotlight, be it with cryptic (or topical) posts on social media.

Will Sunday’s tweet fall into the category of big news? Time will have to tell.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images