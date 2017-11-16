Isaiah Thomas Was In His Own World During Break In Cavs-Hornets Game

Hey, it can get boring on injured reserve.

Case in point: Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Isaiah Thomas. During Wednesday’s game against the Hornets, while teammate LeBron James awaited the ball for an inbound, cameras caught Thomas doing his own little dance. All the while, he appeared spaced out and seemingly unaware of what was happening around him.

In fairness, at the time it didn’t appear anyone else — coaches, teammates, or fans — noticed either.

IT is just enjoying life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RDhyFElFr6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2017

Though never fully acknowledging what exactly got him moving, he didn’t shy away from acknowledging he got caught.

Haha damn they got me https://t.co/ZxeCwD5wv6 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 16, 2017

Maybe a little bit of light movement is necessary for rehabbing his ailing right hip.

Thumbnail Photo Via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images