Italy Soccer Misses World Cup 2018 After Losing To Sweden In Playoffs

Step aside, USA. Some soccer royalty will be watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup with you from afar.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup after playing Sweden to a goal-less draw on Monday and losing their two-game World Cup qualifying playoff series 1-0 on aggregate. The four-time world champions will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1958, with this generation of players entering their country’s soccer hall of shame.

Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup on just two occasions 🇮🇹 1958 ❌

2018 ❌ pic.twitter.com/kBqwz9jodd — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 13, 2017

Mamma Mia! Italy, 6 times World Cup finalists, 4 times World Cup winners, ever-present in the World Cup finals since 1958 have failed to qualify for #Russia2018. It won’t be quite the same without them. Arrivederci. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 13, 2017

Sweden won the first leg 1-0 on Friday, and the goal-less draw in the second leg clinched the country’s first World Cup ticket since 2006.

Italy joins, USA, Netherlands, Chile and Ivory Coast among prominent countries who failed to reach next summer’s tournament in Russia.

