Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Jake DeBrusk’s Speed, Offensive Flare Lead To Goal For Peter Cehlarik

by on Sun, Nov 19, 2017 at 12:47AM
2,328

Jake DeBrusk is a fast skater and a talented puck handler.

The Boston Bruins left winger used those skills to his advantage during the first period Saturday against the San Jose Sharks and it led to the B’s first goal. DeBrusk received the puck in the neutral zone from Peter Cehlarik, split two defenders and launched the puck at the net.

While Sharks netminder Aaron Dell stopped DeBrusk’s shot, the B’s winger collided with the goalie and Cehlarik came flying in to put the puck into the back of the net for his first career NHL goal.

To see DeBrusk create the opportunity for Cehlarik, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team