Jake DeBrusk’s Speed, Offensive Flare Lead To Goal For Peter Cehlarik

Jake DeBrusk is a fast skater and a talented puck handler.

The Boston Bruins left winger used those skills to his advantage during the first period Saturday against the San Jose Sharks and it led to the B’s first goal. DeBrusk received the puck in the neutral zone from Peter Cehlarik, split two defenders and launched the puck at the net.

While Sharks netminder Aaron Dell stopped DeBrusk’s shot, the B’s winger collided with the goalie and Cehlarik came flying in to put the puck into the back of the net for his first career NHL goal.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images