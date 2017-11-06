Jameis Winston Injury: Bucs Quarterback To Miss ‘Next Couple Of Weeks’

Things just went from bad to worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday that quarterback Jameis Winston will miss the “next couple of weeks” with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Winston underwent an MRI earlier in the day after leaving Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Dirk Koetter: Jameis Winston had an MRI last night and will be out for "a couple of weeks" (at least two weeks). pic.twitter.com/4L7mc0HBS5 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 6, 2017

The loss dropped Tampa Bay’s record to 2-6, and Winston just hasn’t looked right since injuring his shoulder and leaving the Bucs’ Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15. Ryan Fitzpatrick now will become Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback with Winston sidelined, while QB Ryan Griffin will serve as the backup after being added to the team’s 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has thrown for 1,920 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. The 23-year-old finished last season with 4,090 passing yards, 28 passing TDs and 18 picks.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images