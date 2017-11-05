Jameis Winston’s Pregame Speech Before Bucs-Saints Was Brutally Awkward

Did Jameis Winston eat some crab legs before Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints?

Prior to the Week 9 tilt, the Bucs quarterback rallied his teammates around him and delivered one of the strangest pregame speeches you’ll ever see. Winston apparently thought the best way to express hung for a win was by shoving his sweaty fingers in his mouth and, you know, sucking on them.

Check out this disaster:

<Nick Young confused face meme.jpg> pic.twitter.com/gtcX42A7B5 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 5, 2017

Well, that was interesting.

This “speech” probably would’ve been more effective if the Bucs had divulged more than just two wins so far this season. But even then, there’s got to be better ways to get your point across.

Personally, we’re surprised Winston didn’t try to eat Tom Brady after the Bucs lost to the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images