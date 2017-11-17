Jaylen Brown Stars During First Half Of Celtics’ Game Vs. Warriors

Jaylen Brown is playing inspired basketball Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics forward is mourning the loss of his close friend, Trevin Steede, who passed away Tuesday night, but he put on a show during the first half of the C’s game against the Warriors at TD Garden.

Brown got on the scorer’s sheet with a thunderous dunk off a back-door cut during the first quarter.

Then he put his jumping skills on display when he got out in transition after stealing the ball from Stephen Curry.

Brown also pestered Kevin Durant on the defensive end.

Jaylen has had a few great contests already tonight on KD #TwitterNBAShow https://t.co/Kg9Xm92rJs pic.twitter.com/rX6Q17rwwN — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) November 17, 2017

With Boston trailing by 1o near the end of the first half, the Celtics got out in transition and Kyrie Irving found Brown for a wing 3-pointer.

Jaylen Brown is giving BOS a spark on @NBAonTNT! Here come the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/IOqfA75U04 — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2017

Brown then powered his way to a 2-point basket against Andre Iguodala to cut the lead to seven, and he added a brilliant rejection of Klay Thompson on the ensuing possession to cap a stellar half.

Jaylen Brown doing it all! pic.twitter.com/mz5v8aJ0OG — Blood Runs Green ☘ (@BloodRunsGreen_) November 17, 2017

Brown scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds in the half to bring the Celtics from 18 points down to within five at halftime.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images