Jaylen Brown Throws Down Slam Dunk Contest-Worthy Jam In Celtics-Nets

Jaylen Brown is one of the best dunkers in the NBA, and the Boston Celtics forward showed why in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

After a steal, Brown found himself all alone on the fastbreak, and he didn’t disappoint the fans. He threw down one of the best in-game dunks we’ve seen from a Celtics player in quite some time.

Jaylen with the steal and the windmill #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes on the other end! pic.twitter.com/Uwk2yfj9UT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 15, 2017

Wow.

Brown finished the quarter with seven points, and the Celtics led 30-21.

Brown, of course, was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, a selection Boston received from Brooklyn as part of that famous 2013 trade. So, it must’ve been difficult for Nets fans to watch Brown show off a sample of his exciting talents in a rival uniform.

