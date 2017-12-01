Jennifer Lopez Advocates For Alex Rodriguez To Be Next Yankees Manager

Add Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to the list of folks who think A-Rod should be the next manager of the New York Yankees.

Rodriguez’s name has not often been linked to the opening beyond just fleeting suggestions from individuals like Carlos Beltran, but J-Lo is certainly in Rodriguez’s corner.

She caught wind of an SB Nation column that lays out the case for A-Rod to become the next manager of the Bronx Bombers. And let’s just say she strongly agrees.

Rodriguez has said that he does not want to become the Yankees’ manager, going as far as comparing the role to the president of the United States.

Should he change his mind, however, sounds like he has the unwavering support from his Lopez.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images.