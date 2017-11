The Boston Bruins were well-represented in this year’s class for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs will be inducted as a builder, alongside former B’s winger Mark Recchi, who helped Boston win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Both Jacobs and Recchi were in Toronto this weekend to take part in the Hall of Fame festivities. To hear what they had to say of the honor, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.