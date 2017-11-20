Jerry Jones Told Patriots To ‘Take Their Medicine’ During Deflategate

Jerry Jones should heed his own advice.

The Dallas Cowboys owner has been furious at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for suspending star running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games, and he reportedly has been trying to hold up the commissioner’s contract extension as part of his retribution.

On Friday, ESPN reported that Jones took a shot at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft while threatening Goodell with retaliation for the suspension.

When Jonathan Kraft was asked about the overall turmoil in the NFL on Sunday, he gave a pretty interesting anecdote about Jones’ response to the Patriots’ outrage at Tom Brady’s suspension during the Defaltegate saga.

“Here’s how I think I would answer all that,” Kraft said, as transcribed by WEEI. “Clearly, around Roger’s contract there have been threats of litigation that I have already spent too much of my life in depositions. I want to try and minimize that going forward. I am not going to comment on that process, but what I would say is Jerry back when our fan base and ourselves were going through the whole air pressure thing, Jerry had gone through the salary cap stuff, and he said basically, ‘I think y’all should take your medicine and just focus on winning football games.’

“And when you’re upset and you’re angry it’s not what you want to hear because I don’t think Tom (Brady) was treated fairly. I don’t think any of our fans feel Tom was treated fairly, but we ended up taking that advice and we ended up winning the Super Bowl. I think it was good advice. I think that is probably the way I will answer that.”

Perhaps Jones should stop throwing his tantrum and remember the words of wisdom he imparted on the Kraft’s a short time ago.

But if we know anything about Jones, he’s not about to back down, especially after making such lofty threats to Goodell.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images