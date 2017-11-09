Jerry Remy ‘Excited’ For Alex Cora’s First Season As Red Sox Manager

Expectations are high for the Boston Red Sox in 2018, but one member of the Red Sox’s family believes the team’s new manager can weather the hype.

Jerry Remy has faith in new Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, who he believes “gets” Boston. Cora certainly is familiar with the city, as he played for the Red Sox from 2005 to 2008.

